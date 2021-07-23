Manchester United have officially completed the £72.9m signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

United announced they had reached a formal agreement with Dortmund over the transfer on 1 July, but have now confirmed that the transfer has been finalised after Sancho passed a medical.

All formalities have now been completed, with the 21-year-old signing a five-year deal until 2026 with an option for an extra year.

The move marks a return to England after spending four incredibly successful years in Germany with Dortmund, which afforded him the chance to play first-team football from a very young age.

Sancho told the club’s website: “I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”