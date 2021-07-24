Some Lagos residents on Saturday, said they didn’t vote in the council election because they were disappointed with some elected officeholders.

Some residents of Jakande Estate, Oke-Afa Ward, stressed that their apathy towards voting in the ongoing council polls in Lagos State was borne out of their disappointment with some elected officeholders in the area.

They said this while reacting to the low turnout experienced in the ongoing elections into the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Lagos Council Development Areas(LCDAs) in Lagos State on Saturday.

Some of the residents said some political office holders had failed to fulfil their campaign promises, hence their decision to abstain from voting on Saturday.

Mr Tunde Adediji, while speaking to NAN said that he just came out to observe, but not to vote.

Adediji said that the roads in the area were bad and not attended to by the council.

Another voter, Mr Yusuf Amuda, said the Nigerian electorate were now more conscious of what was happening in the country.

According to him, many politicians in the area promised everything during campaign but failed to deliver and disappear until the next election.

Also speaking, Miss Ronke Adegbenro, lamented that what was meant for everybody was usually shared among a few and only card-carrying members of parties benefit from such gestures.

According to her, many of the politicians in the area became inaccessible once elected into office.