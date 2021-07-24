By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

There was drama at the collation centre in Ikorodu area of Lagos after the the local government election on Saturday.

The election ended at exactly 3 pm as polling units began counting and retiring to their collation centers.

Things were not peaceful at Anglican Primary School, the Aga/Ijomu collation centre.

Confusion and loud noises greeted submission of polling unit results at the collation centers.

It was gathered that an agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) refused to sign the result sheet as it degenerated into a drama.

Patrolling police officers had to intercede while the collation was ongoing and brought the LASIEC officials and affected party agents to the Ikorodu Divisional Headquarters Police Station, Igbogbo road.

The collation ended at the police station where the affected PDP party agent eventually signed the result.