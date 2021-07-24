By NAN Reporters

Elections into the 20 Local Government Areas (LGA) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) of Lagos State took off on a slow start on Saturday with voters trickling in at polling centres across the state.

The voters will elect candidates to positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the state’s 57 LGAs and LCDAs.

While some officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) arrived promptly at polling units, others arrived than one hour after the scheduled time for the election.

Lagos State Government had announced restriction of movement across the state between 8a.m. and 3p.m. on Saturday to enable a hitch-free elections.

Accreditation and voting began at 9. 10a.m. at Zion African School, Alaagba, Iyana-Ipajaa. Ward F 026 and 027 Polling Units in Agege, but there were few voters on ground.

A councillorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Bolaji Ogunojo, decried the lack of preparedness by LASIEC for the election.

He said this was responsible for the voter apathy being witnessed in the election.

Police and Neighbourhood Corps personnel were present at the polling units awaiting the arrival of voters and electoral officers.

Few traders displayed their wares at the polling centres, hoping to sell to voters that would eventually turn out for the poll.

Meanwhile, commercial motorcycles were seen plying the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway in spite of the movement restriction order by the state government.