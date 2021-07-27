By Douglas Okoro

Ebonyi House of Assembly on Monday screened and confirmed four commissioner-nominees sent by Governor Dave Umahi.

The nominees are Dr Daniel Umezurike, Dr Stephen Odo, Chief Sunday Inyima and Dr Sunday Nwangele.

Umahi dropped these nominees at the Ebonyi House of Assembly for confirmation during a partial cabinet reshuffle recently.

Before the dissolution of the cabinet, Umezurike was the Commissioner for Health, while Odo served as Commissioner for Solid Minerals.

Inyima and Nwangele were Commissioners for Business Development; and Water Resources and Grants and Donor Agency, respectively.

While congratulating the nominees, Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru described them as people with good antecedents.

NAN