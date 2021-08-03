Breaking: Nigeria's Oduduru crashes out of 200m race

Divine Oduduru 2

Divine Oduduru crashes out in 200m

Published By: Kazeem Ugbodaga

3rd August, 2021

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru failed to qualify for the 200m final in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan on Tuesday despite placing third in his race.

Oduduru was earlier disappointed in the 100m semi-finals in which he was disqualified for a false start.

Running in the first semi-final, the Nigerian star placed third and had to wait to see if he would qualify for the final as the two best losers. He clocked 20:16 seconds in the race.

The race was won by 17-year-old American, Knighton E., who clocked 20:02 seconds while Jamaica’s Dwyer R came second at 20:13 seconds.

Oduduru was however disappointed as United States’ Lyles Noah and Trinidad and Tobago’s Richards Jereem qualified for the final as best losers.
