DJ Kaywise flaunts his latest new home

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Multi-talented and award-winning Nigerian Disc Jockey, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki popularly known as DJ Kaywise, is the latest owner of a luxury house in Lagos.

The record producer took to his Instagram page to flaunt his latest house acquisition which according to him, is his fifth house.

In his post he wrote: “Congratulations to Me ! House No5 🙏 Happy Birthday 🎂🤴 #Okiki #Thia #MummyKaywise #JoorNation”

DJ Kaywise started his career as a record producer but later picked interest in being a Disc Jockey.

He started his journey as a DJ in 2010, and came into limelight after his “Emergency” mixtape broke into the mixtape market in Alaba market in Lagos.

Kaywise has so far released over 10,000 CD Mixtape, over 50 online released mixtape and released multiple music and visuals with Nigerian and African artistes.

He has since gained prominence and has released chart topping songs with many Nigerian music stars.