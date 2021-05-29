By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Brentford have finally secured their promotion to the Premier League since 1947, when they last played topflight football.

The Bees as they are called swept aside Swansea in the Championship play-off final with a 2-0 win at Wembley on Saturday.

They took the lead just ten minutes on the clock.

Bryan Mbeumo did brilliantly to nip ahead of Freddie Woodman before the Swansea goalkeeper brought him down, allowing Ivan Toney to slot home the resulting penalty.

Just ten minutes later Brentford doubled their lead, with Mads Roerslev doing brilliantly to pick out the run of Emiliano Marcondes before the Danish midfielder slotted home.

Swansea made a spirited start to the second half in which Andre Ayew missed a glorious chance with a close-range header.

However, their task was made even harder with 20 minutes to play as Jay Fulton was dismissed following a rash challenge on Mathias Jensen.