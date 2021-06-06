By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, turns 80 years today, as President Muhammadu Buhari sends message.

Kumuyi was born on June 6, 1941 and founded Deeper Life on September 20, 1973.

However, Buhari rejoiced with Kumuyi, as he turns 80 June 6, 2021.

The President, in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, his aide, felicitated with the family of the renowned preacher, members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, and Christendom in general, wishing the “spiritual General” greater service to God and humanity, “in good health and sound mind.”

Buhari recalled his 2018 meeting with Pastor Kumuyi and wife, Esther, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the warmth they radiated, and their love and prayers for country, urging younger preachers to take a cue, and intercede for Nigeria and people in positions of authority, as God’s word enjoins.

As Pastor Kumuyi reaches the milestone, the President prayed that his vision for the country would be realized, and the works of his hands would continue to prosper.

Kumuyi was born into a Christian family in Orunwa, Ogun State, western part of Nigeria. He completed his secondary school education in 1961 at Mayflower School in Ikenne, Ogun State, from where he proceeded to the University of Ibadan and in 1967 graduated with a first-class honours degree in Mathematics where he graduated as overall best graduating student in that year.

He subsequently took a post-graduate course in Education at the University of Lagos. He became a born-again Christian in April 1964.

Kumuyi was influenced by John Wesley, Charles Finney and Charles Spurgeon. His father was a member of the Anglican Church.

According to an article in The Sun (Nigeria), Kumuyi is also said to be “a one-time member of the Anglican Church (now Anglican Communion), Celestial Church of Christ, Scripture Union (SU) movement and Apostolic Faith before breaking away to found Deeper Life.”