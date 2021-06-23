By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Government has planned to make this year’s Public Service Week celebration remarkable and extraordinary.

This was contained in the address delivered by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, at the 2021 Public Service Press Conference, held on Wednesday at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Muri-Okunola noted that this year’s press week shall be a little bit remarkable because “we were unable to do last year’s own due to the prevalence of COVID-19, which disrupted a lot of scheduled events and activities throughout the world.

“Let me assure all of us and indeed all Lagosians that this year’s 2021 Public Service Week celebration is going to be remarkable.

“As we may recall, the Y2020 edition could not hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted a lot of scheduled events/activities throughout the world, causing imposition of restrictions and guidelines to curtail the spread.

“We thank God for the grace and privilege to organize the event this year, while mindful of ensuring compliance with all nice safety protocols”, he said.

He maintained that this year’s celebration with the theme ” Building the Africa we want through embracing an ethical culture that underpins purpose-driven leadership in the context of a crises” was set aside to recognize the contributions of Civil servants to humanity.

He said it was also to acknowledge and appreciate workers in the public service for their various contributions towards essential and critical public service delivery.

Okunola recalled that the Public Service Day celebration was introduced in 1994 following the resolution of the Conference of African Ministers of Civil Service, which expected all African countries to set aside 23rd June of every year, as the Public Service Day to recognize the contributions of Civil servants to humanity.

He said this year’s celebration, which would make the occasion twentieth iñ the series would begin on Friday, 25th June with health matters at Adeyemo Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, where workers would be opportune to know their health status and special Jumat service at Alausa Secretariat Mosque.

Muri-Okunola added that day two of the event, which is Saturday will feature a walk-for-fitness by all public Servants, while Day 3, Sunday will feature Interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Christ the Light, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja.

He, however, said the climax of the event would be hosted by Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, 6th July 2021, where the best officers award would be given to Senior and Junior categories for 2019 and 2020 in all MDAs/LGAs and LCDAs.

Muri-Okunola, however, acknowledged and thanked all the sponsors and corporate partners who have supported the state with various gift items and donations, while also soliciting further support and cooperation of all the public servants to make the occasion successful.