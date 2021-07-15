Dino Melaye, a Nigerian politician, has bagged his seventh master’s degree.

Melaye, a member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, was awarded M.sc. in political analysis from the University of Abuja.

According to the picture posted by Melaye on social media, the certificate was dated 19th May 2021.

“To God alone be the Glory forevermore,” Melaye captioned the post.

The former Kogi lawmaker had announced his sixth master’s degree on 13th February 2021.

He bagged the sixth master’s degree, in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, from the School of Post Graduate Studies, ABU.

In April 2019, Melaye also bagged a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy at the same university.

Melaye graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he studied geography in 2000.