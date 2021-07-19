By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lewis Hamilton has been subject to online racist abuse hours after winning the British Grand Prix for the eighth time.

Racist messages including ‘monkey emojis’ and other racial slurs were sent as replies to a post by the Mercedes team on Instagram celebrating Hamilton’s success.

Hamilton recorded a dramatic win after he got a 10-second penalty for a controversial first-lap collision that sent Red Bull rival Max Verstappen crashing out of the race.

He claimed victory, however, by overtaking long-time leader Charles Leclerc late on in front of 140,000 spectators at Silverstone.

After the abuse on Hamilton, Formula 1, the FIA and Mercedes released a joint statement condemning the abuse and called for action to be taken against those responsible.

It read: “During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision.

“Formula 1, The FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.”

Facebook – the parent company of Instagram also said “The racist abuse directed at Lewis Hamilton during and after the British Grand Prix is unacceptable as they have removed a number of comments from Instagram.”